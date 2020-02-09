Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABMS: Fight better, farther, faster, smarter, together

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Members from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Space Force participate in Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 alongside industry partners in a joint environment at various locations across the United States. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766187
    VIRIN: 200903-F-BY642-9001
    Filename: DOD_107975417
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMS: Fight better, farther, faster, smarter, together, by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint
    network
    communication
    1CTCS
    warfighters
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    connectivity
    jointforce
    abms
    jadc2
    jadc2abms
    battlenetwork
    ambsonramp2

