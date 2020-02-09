ABMS: Fight better, farther, faster, smarter, together

Members from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Space Force participate in Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 alongside industry partners in a joint environment at various locations across the United States. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)
