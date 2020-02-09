Service members from the Department of Defense work together to respond to high threat scenarios in support of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 3, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Kasberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 20:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766185
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-GZ718-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_107975414
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Why We Must Shift Towards a New Way of War (No logo), by TSgt Nancy Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
