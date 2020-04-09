MCAS Cherry Point along with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2D MAW) and Navy Facilities Engineering Command broke ground for the first of three F-35 aircraft maintenance hangars. The groundbreaking ceremony is just the start of monumental changes to come, bringing the 2D MAW and MCAS Cherry Point squadrons from the World War II era into the modern day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 18:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766181
|VIRIN:
|200904-M-ZN608-859
|Filename:
|DOD_107975373
|Length:
|00:11:01
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Groundbreaking P-199 Hangars, by LCpl Alexander Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
