    Groundbreaking P-199 Hangars

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Palmer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    MCAS Cherry Point along with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2D MAW) and Navy Facilities Engineering Command broke ground for the first of three F-35 aircraft maintenance hangars. The groundbreaking ceremony is just the start of monumental changes to come, bringing the 2D MAW and MCAS Cherry Point squadrons from the World War II era into the modern day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Palmer)

