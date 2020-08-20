In light of Installation Readiness, Etta Lucas, the Installation Emergency Manager for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, shares guidance on the Emergency Action Plan and different ways you can be prepared. Emergency Action Plan Procedures are measures put in place if an inherent danger has been reported, such as destructive weather. Although the installation guidance applies to everyone, each unit or section has their own specific procedures. Be sure to reach out to your respective chain of command or immediate supervisor if you have any questions about your office’s procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 18:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766175
|VIRIN:
|200820-M-ZN608-408
|Filename:
|DOD_107975315
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Preparedness Month PrepareAthon 2020: Emergency Action Plan, by Cpl Morgan Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT