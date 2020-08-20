Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Preparedness Month PrepareAthon 2020: Emergency Action Plan

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Morgan Woods 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    In light of Installation Readiness, Etta Lucas, the Installation Emergency Manager for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, shares guidance on the Emergency Action Plan and different ways you can be prepared. Emergency Action Plan Procedures are measures put in place if an inherent danger has been reported, such as destructive weather. Although the installation guidance applies to everyone, each unit or section has their own specific procedures. Be sure to reach out to your respective chain of command or immediate supervisor if you have any questions about your office’s procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Palmer)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 18:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766175
    VIRIN: 200820-M-ZN608-408
    Filename: DOD_107975315
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Preparedness Month PrepareAthon 2020: Emergency Action Plan, by Cpl Morgan Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency
    national preparedness month
    PrepareAthon
    emergency action plan

