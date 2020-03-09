Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LOGCOM Look @ Sentinel Surveillance Testing (SST)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCLB-ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Sentinel Surveillance Testing (SST) is designed to break the chain of disease transmission by identifying those individuals who are asymptomatic carriers. As part of the COVID-19 pandemic response plan the Marine Corps has instituted SST and the Naval Branch Health Clinic aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany is postured to meet the requirement and has begun testing. This LOGCOM Look explains SST and what you can expect if you are selected for participation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766170
    VIRIN: 200903-O-BF136-835
    Filename: DOD_107975241
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: MCLB-ALBANY, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOGCOM Look @ Sentinel Surveillance Testing (SST), by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LOGCOM
    MCLB-A
    COVID-19
    Sentinel Surveillance Testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT