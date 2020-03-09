LOGCOM Look @ Sentinel Surveillance Testing (SST)

Sentinel Surveillance Testing (SST) is designed to break the chain of disease transmission by identifying those individuals who are asymptomatic carriers. As part of the COVID-19 pandemic response plan the Marine Corps has instituted SST and the Naval Branch Health Clinic aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany is postured to meet the requirement and has begun testing. This LOGCOM Look explains SST and what you can expect if you are selected for participation.
