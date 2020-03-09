LOGCOM Look @ Sentinel Surveillance Testing (SST)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sentinel Surveillance Testing (SST) is designed to break the chain of disease transmission by identifying those individuals who are asymptomatic carriers. As part of the COVID-19 pandemic response plan the Marine Corps has instituted SST and the Naval Branch Health Clinic aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany is postured to meet the requirement and has begun testing. This LOGCOM Look explains SST and what you can expect if you are selected for participation.