    Red Hill - History with the Secretary of the Navy

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Jimmy Shea 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    The Secretary of the Navy revisits the significance of the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 15:49
