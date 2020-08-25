Alpha Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completed the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on Aug. 25, 2020. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong and Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 14:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766154
|VIRIN:
|200825-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974986
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
