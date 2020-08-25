Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong and Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completed the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on Aug. 25, 2020. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong and Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766154
    VIRIN: 200825-M-IM996-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974986
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Confidence Course, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong and LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

