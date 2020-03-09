California Air National Guard Master Sgt. Hong Zhou, finance specialist with the 129th Rescue Wing peforms as a translator during a long range over water rescue mission 1100 miles off the coast of San Francisco, California, August 26, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|766152
|VIRIN:
|200903-Z-FO594-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974957
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|54
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Finance Specialist Assist in a Rescue Mission, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
