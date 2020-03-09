Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finance Specialist Assist in a Rescue Mission

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    California Air National Guard Master Sgt. Hong Zhou, finance specialist with the 129th Rescue Wing peforms as a translator during a long range over water rescue mission 1100 miles off the coast of San Francisco, California, August 26, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    search and rescue
    finance specialist
    translator
    California Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing
    ANC
    Moffett Air National Guard Base
    Ocean Applaud

