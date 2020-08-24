Capt. Shauna Pearson Mini-Profile

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    As #WomensEqualityDay is observed, 593rd ESC celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.

    As part of the observance, here is a quick look at Portland, Oregon native, Capt. Shauna Pearson from the 62ND MEDICAL BRIGADE.

    Initially joining the U.S. Army 12 years ago as a welder, she went on to earn a doctorate in Audiology from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She recently departed the Madigan Army Medical Center and will be taking command of the 514th Ground Ambulance Company.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
