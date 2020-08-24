Capt. Shauna Pearson Mini-Profile

As #WomensEqualityDay is observed, 593rd ESC celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
As part of the observance, here is a quick look at Portland, Oregon native, Capt. Shauna Pearson from the 62ND MEDICAL BRIGADE.
Initially joining the U.S. Army 12 years ago as a welder, she went on to earn a doctorate in Audiology from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She recently departed the Madigan Army Medical Center and will be taking command of the 514th Ground Ambulance Company.
