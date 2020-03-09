Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Sept. 4, 2020

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 43 at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766144
    VIRIN: 200903-N-PL946-002
    Filename: DOD_107974818
    Length: 00:23:00
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Sept. 4, 2020, by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

