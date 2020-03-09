The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 43 at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766144
|VIRIN:
|200903-N-PL946-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107974818
|Length:
|00:23:00
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Sept. 4, 2020, by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
