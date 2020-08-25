Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Changeover

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Christopher Downie, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, made the decision to enlist in the Marine Corps after six years of prior service with the Army, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Aug. 28, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766143
    VIRIN: 200828-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974787
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, Changeover, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Army
    Recruit Training
    Fox Company

