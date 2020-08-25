Pfc. Christopher Downie, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, made the decision to enlist in the Marine Corps after six years of prior service with the Army, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Aug. 28, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766143
|VIRIN:
|200828-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974787
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Changeover, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT