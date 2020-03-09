Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The SMART Locker 2021 Air Force Spark Tank Submission

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Noah Morales 2021 Air Force Spark Tank Submission

    The SMART Locker provides Airmen at the dorm with a 24/7 accessible mail locker instead of traveling to the base post office which has limited operating hours and takes additional 2-3 days for packages.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 11:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766138
    VIRIN: 200903-F-F3494-3001
    Filename: DOD_107974677
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The SMART Locker 2021 Air Force Spark Tank Submission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins Air Force Base
    Spark Tank
    Spark Sell
    461st Spark Innovation Cell

