The SMART Locker 2021 Air Force Spark Tank Submission

A1C Noah Morales 2021 Air Force Spark Tank Submission
The SMART Locker provides Airmen at the dorm with a 24/7 accessible mail locker instead of traveling to the base post office which has limited operating hours and takes additional 2-3 days for packages.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 11:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766138
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-F3494-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974677
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
