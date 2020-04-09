24/7 Reserve Chaplain Hotline

Capt. Brian Stamm, Navy Reserve Force Chaplain, talks about services provided to Reserve Sailors and their families on the 24/7 Chaplain Hotline (757)322-5650. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 11:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766136
|VIRIN:
|200904-N-CW570-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974634
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
