    24/7 Reserve Chaplain Hotline

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Capt. Brian Stamm, Navy Reserve Force Chaplain, talks about services provided to Reserve Sailors and their families on the 24/7 Chaplain Hotline (757)322-5650. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 11:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766136
    VIRIN: 200904-N-CW570-001
    Filename: DOD_107974634
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24/7 Reserve Chaplain Hotline, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    Chaplain

