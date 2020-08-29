video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bishopville, S.C., honored its hometown hero, Aug. 29, retired Major James “Jim” Capers Jr. during a “Parade of Heroes” there and with a plaque titled “The Place, The Legend, The Man” at the town’s Memorial Park. Capers is the recipient of a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars with “V” for valor, and three Purple Hearts. Most notably for his time in Vietnam, he is one of the most decorated Marines in Force Reconnaissance history. He became the first African American to command a Marine Reconnaissance company and to receive a battlefield commission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron Patterson)