    The Place, The Legend, The Man

    BISHOPVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Patterson    

    Communication Directorate             

    Bishopville, S.C., honored its hometown hero, Aug. 29, retired Major James “Jim” Capers Jr. during a “Parade of Heroes” there and with a plaque titled “The Place, The Legend, The Man” at the town’s Memorial Park. Capers is the recipient of a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars with “V” for valor, and three Purple Hearts. Most notably for his time in Vietnam, he is one of the most decorated Marines in Force Reconnaissance history. He became the first African American to command a Marine Reconnaissance company and to receive a battlefield commission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron Patterson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Place, The Legend, The Man, by Sgt Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

