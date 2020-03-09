Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Change of Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Ryan Law

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. McMurry Jr., Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander, relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris in a private change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2020. AFLCMC is one of six centers reporting to the Air Force Materiel Command and is charged with life cycle management of Air Force weapon systems from their inception to retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 10:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766128
    VIRIN: 200903-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974543
    Length: 00:53:13
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    USAF
    NMUSAF
    AFMC
    WPAFB
    AFLCMC

