Lt. Gen. Robert D. McMurry Jr., Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander, relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris in a private change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2020. AFLCMC is one of six centers reporting to the Air Force Materiel Command and is charged with life cycle management of Air Force weapon systems from their inception to retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 10:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766128
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974543
|Length:
|00:53:13
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Change of Command, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
