AFLCMC Change of Command

Lt. Gen. Robert D. McMurry Jr., Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander, relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris in a private change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2020. AFLCMC is one of six centers reporting to the Air Force Materiel Command and is charged with life cycle management of Air Force weapon systems from their inception to retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)