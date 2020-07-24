Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP program personnel welcome newcomers to US Army Garrison Benelux

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.24.2020

    Video by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    In this briefing video, Enaida Anderson, sexual assault response coordinator, welcomes newcomers to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and delivers a briefing on the Sexual Harassment / Assault Response and Prevention program. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs

