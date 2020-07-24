In this briefing video, Enaida Anderson, sexual assault response coordinator, welcomes newcomers to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and delivers a briefing on the Sexual Harassment / Assault Response and Prevention program. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 09:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766123
|VIRIN:
|200724-A-TR183-089
|Filename:
|DOD_107974500
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SHARP program personnel welcome newcomers to US Army Garrison Benelux, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT