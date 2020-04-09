Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO Secretary General holds press conference following NAC meeting on Alexey Navalny

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    09.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference following today's (4 September 2020) North Atlantic Council meeting on the assassination attempt on Alexey Navalny.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 09:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766121
    VIRIN: 200904-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974472
    Length: 00:12:45
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT