    Project

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nello Miele 

    II MEF Information Group

    Members of the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) collect, protect and project information. II MIG’s Communications Strategy and Operations Company informs the intended audiences by projecting information into the environment through various mediums using its diverse capabilities of written, oral and visual content. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes).

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766119
    VIRIN: 200901-M-JP154-1001
    Filename: DOD_107974400
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    CAMERA
    II MEF
    MARINES
    II MIG
    COMMSTRAT

