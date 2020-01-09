video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) collect, protect and project information. II MIG’s Communications Strategy and Operations Company informs the intended audiences by projecting information into the environment through various mediums using its diverse capabilities of written, oral and visual content. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes).