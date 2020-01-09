Members of the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) collect, protect and project information. II MIG’s Communications Strategy and Operations Company informs the intended audiences by projecting information into the environment through various mediums using its diverse capabilities of written, oral and visual content. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes).
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766119
|VIRIN:
|200901-M-JP154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974400
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Project, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS
