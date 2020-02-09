video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses land at RAF Fairford, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on Sept. 2, 2020. The U.S. routinely operates across the globe, they remain flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)