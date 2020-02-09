Two U.S. B-52H Stratofortresses land at RAF Fairford, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission on Sept. 2, 2020. The U.S. routinely operates across the globe, they remain flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)
09.02.2020
09.04.2020
766116
200902-F-GB336-1001
DOD_107974353
00:01:01
GB
