Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resilience through courage

Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits the Cheseborough Memorial at Shariki Village to talk about the courage of the Japanese people who risked their lives to rescue four Americans and nursed them back to health Oct. 30, 1889.



The Cheseborough, a ship from Bathe, Maine, sailed into a typhoon and ran aground off the coast of Shariki, Aomori Prefecture, Japan. All aboard would have been lost had not the villagers, braving the wind and waves, tied ropes around themselves and ventured into the sea in a heroic attempt to carry any survivors to safety. Those remaining on shore also gave the best of their efforts by lighting fires, bringing food and clothes. Two youths ran the entire 40 miles (64 km) to the prefectural capital, Aomori, to summon help. Of the twenty-three crew members, nineteen drowned, and the other four were rescued by fishermen and villagers who worked through storms at the risk of their lives.



From this incident, a friendship began between the village of Shariki, Japan, and the city of Bath, Maine. In memory of the event, the town of Shariki hosts the "Cheseborough Cup Swim Ekiden. The event is a relay which combines a swim race and long distance run. Its slogan: "Sending a message of Courage and Love across the Seas."



Chaplain Johnston continues the Chaplain's Neighborhood series of resilience talks to inspire selflessness and courage during difficult times to overcome challenges and remain ready and resilient. Please like and share his message until 'Together We Win.'