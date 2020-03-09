Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resilience through courage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHARIKI, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits the Cheseborough Memorial at Shariki Village to talk about the courage of the Japanese people who risked their lives to rescue four Americans and nursed them back to health Oct. 30, 1889.

    The Cheseborough, a ship from Bathe, Maine, sailed into a typhoon and ran aground off the coast of Shariki, Aomori Prefecture, Japan. All aboard would have been lost had not the villagers, braving the wind and waves, tied ropes around themselves and ventured into the sea in a heroic attempt to carry any survivors to safety. Those remaining on shore also gave the best of their efforts by lighting fires, bringing food and clothes. Two youths ran the entire 40 miles (64 km) to the prefectural capital, Aomori, to summon help. Of the twenty-three crew members, nineteen drowned, and the other four were rescued by fishermen and villagers who worked through storms at the risk of their lives.

    From this incident, a friendship began between the village of Shariki, Japan, and the city of Bath, Maine. In memory of the event, the town of Shariki hosts the "Cheseborough Cup Swim Ekiden. The event is a relay which combines a swim race and long distance run. Its slogan: "Sending a message of Courage and Love across the Seas."

    Chaplain Johnston continues the Chaplain's Neighborhood series of resilience talks to inspire selflessness and courage during difficult times to overcome challenges and remain ready and resilient. Please like and share his message until 'Together We Win.'

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 04:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766115
    VIRIN: 200903-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_107974349
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: SHARIKI, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston speaks resilience through courage, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    Resilience
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Ready and Resilient
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    Shariki
    10th MDB
    10th Missile Defense Battery
    U.S-Japan Partnership
    Indo-Pacific Region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    COVID-19
    Chaplain’s Neighborhood
    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston
    Col. Matthew W. Dalton
    Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht
    Maj. Christopher Chambers
    Cheseborough Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT