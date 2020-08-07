Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B Roll of LRMC High-throughput testing system

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    07.08.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl Germany received a high throughput testing system to combat COVID-19. The high-throughput testing system, is configured to test for COVID-19. Brigadier General Mark Thompson, commanding general, Regional Health Command Europe is also introduced to the system on July 8, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766112
    VIRIN: 200708-D-GW628-402
    Filename: DOD_107974325
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Roll of LRMC High-throughput testing system, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Landstuhl
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command Europe
    RHCE
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT