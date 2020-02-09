Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Strike Eagles get some fuel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 2, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. The F-15E Strike Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter that allows USCENTCOM the ability to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.04.2020 04:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766110
    VIRIN: 200902-F-MN338-5001
    Filename: DOD_107974317
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Strike Eagles get some fuel, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    F-15
    379th AEW
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS
    50th EARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT