A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 2, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. The F-15E Strike Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter that allows USCENTCOM the ability to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2020 04:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766110
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-MN338-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_107974317
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, The Strike Eagles get some fuel, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
