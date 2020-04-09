Zama Pulse 08.28

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Zama Pulse 20.08.20



Anchor: Hello, and welcome to the first episode of the newly rebooted “Zama Pulse,” the show that brings you news highlights and important Camp Zama community updates. I’m Sgt. Raquel Birk. Our last episode of the “Pulse” was in 2018, but we’re so glad to be back again!

COVID-19 is still a serious global health threat, and we all need to continue to do our part to stop the spread by washing our hands, wearing a face covering, and maintaining social distance. COVID-related travel restrictions were updated last month with additional off-limits areas including the Kawasaki District and the portion of Yokohama district east of Highway 16, and Shizuoka Prefecture beyond 150 kilometers of Camp Zama. The entirety of Yamanashi Prefecture is allowed for travel.

If you are planning to travel to or beyond these areas, you need to get an exception to policy. These restrictions are subject to change, so please visit the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Facebook page for more details, and continue to follow US ARMY JAPAN’S General Order No. 1.



Anchor: The end of the summer season means the beginning of the school year. However, because Camp Zama is currently under Health Protection Condition Charlie, all of our schools will conduct classes via remote learning. If the HPCON is lowered to Bravo or Bravo Plus, classes will be conducted in the classroom with appropriate social-distancing measures. Students who have opted for VIRTUAL learning will not be affected by this change. Here is a short video from the new principal of Zama Middle High School, Mr. Henry LeFebre (LUH-FEE-BRAY), with more details on this year’s unique schooling situation.



PSA: Henry LeFebre, Principal, Zama Middle High School.



The same guidelines will be in place for Arnn Elementary School students. Grab-and-Go meals will still be available during HPCON Charlie, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. for breakfast at Arnn, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Arnn and Zama Middle High School. Students will pick up their meals based on their home location, not the school they attend. For more information or questions, please visit each school’s respective Facebook page.



Anchor (If the system already is back): A major change has gone into effect at the U.S. Post Office on Camp Zama. Hand-written customs forms for outgoing parcels are no longer accepted. We recently spoke with Karina Moloy, the supervisory postal officer at the Camp Zama Post Office, who explained the new process for filling out customs forms online, and how this change will affect post office customers on U.S. Army Japan installations.



Interview: Karina Moloy, Supervisory Postal Officer at Camp Zama Post Office



Anchor: If you have questions about filling out a customs form online, visit the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Facebook page to view a step-by-step video. (Lower Third).



Anchor (If the system is not back yet): A major change originally scheduled to go into effect on August 13th at the U.S. Post Office on Camp Zama has been delayed until further notice. It was on that date that hand-written customs forms for outgoing parcels were to no longer be accepted. If you would like to know the process for filling out customs forms online for when the change finally goes into effect, visit the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Facebook page to view a step-by-step video. (Lower Third).



Anchor: Have you recently gone shopping off post and noticed you were charged a fee for plastic bags when you purchased your items? This change has been in effect since July 1st at all retail stores in Japan, including convenience stores and grocery stores. The fee differs based on the size of the bag. The change is meant to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags in an effort to reduce waste. If you are planning to shop off post, don’t forget to bring a few with you!



Anchor: And finally, we’d like to congratulate Staff Sergeant Bianca Pollard, assigned to U.S. Army Japan G1, on her recent induction into USARJ chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. The Audie Murphy Club was first established at Fort Hood, Texas, in 1986 as a way to recognize NCOs who have acted in a manner consistent with the actions of Audie Murphy, one of the most decorated American combat Soldiers of World War II.



Interview: SSG Bianca Pollard, Audie Murphy Club Inductee



Anchor: Staff Sgt. Pollard will soon have the distinction of being one of the few Audie Murphy Club members in the rank of warrant officer after she completes seven weeks of upcoming training at the Warrant Officer Candidate School in Fort Rucker, Alabama.



That’s it for this month’s edition of the Zama Pulse. I’m Sgt. Raquel Birk, and we’ll see you next month!