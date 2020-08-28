Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-4 Field Artillery Diamond Den Opening

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jesiah Dixon and Pfc. Kevin Dunnaway

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Soldiers from 2-4 Field Artillery Battalion, a rotational unit
    deployed to Camp Casey, Korea, based in Fort Sill, Oklahoma
    held a ribbon cutting ceremony on their new resiliency center,
    dubbed “The Diamond Den.” The new space houses the battalion
    chaplain’s office, as well as recreational and office spaces.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 21:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-4 Field Artillery Diamond Den Opening, by SGT Jesiah Dixon and PFC Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

