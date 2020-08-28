Soldiers from 2-4 Field Artillery Battalion, a rotational unit
deployed to Camp Casey, Korea, based in Fort Sill, Oklahoma
held a ribbon cutting ceremony on their new resiliency center,
dubbed “The Diamond Den.” The new space houses the battalion
chaplain’s office, as well as recreational and office spaces.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 21:15
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766099
|VIRIN:
|200828-A-IU966-578
|PIN:
|1234
|Filename:
|DOD_107974174
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2-4 Field Artillery Diamond Den Opening, by SGT Jesiah Dixon and PFC Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
