14th BEB Trains for August Complex Wildland Firefight

Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, joined the U.S. Forest Service for a day-long training circuit near Stonyford, California on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The training allowed Soldiers to understand what tasks they would be expected to complete on firelines.



The 14th BEB deployed over 200 Soldiers in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources.