Aircrew members assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron conduct rescue hoist operations with a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron in a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020. Hoist operations allow Air Force Special Operations Command tiltrotor aircraft members an opportunity to conduct simulated scenarios in a controlled, safe manner to better prepare aircrews for real-world combat operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
09.02.2020
09.03.2020
|B-Roll
|766079
|200902-F-UQ958-2001
|DOD_107974016
|00:01:04
HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
This work, SERE specialists connect with Ospreys, conduct rescue hoist operations, by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
