Air Commandos conduct parachuting, water survival training

A survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron prepare aircrew members for parachuting and water survival training at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 1, 2020. SERE specialists are experts on surviving in the most remote and hostile environments around the globe, training 1st Special Operations Wing and Air Force Special Operations Command aircrew members and high-risk-of isolation personnel to prepare for any situation, any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)