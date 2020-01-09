Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Commandos conduct parachuting, water survival training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron prepare aircrew members for parachuting and water survival training at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 1, 2020. SERE specialists are experts on surviving in the most remote and hostile environments around the globe, training 1st Special Operations Wing and Air Force Special Operations Command aircrew members and high-risk-of isolation personnel to prepare for any situation, any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766076
    VIRIN: 200901-F-UQ958-2001
    Filename: DOD_107973975
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos conduct parachuting, water survival training, by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SERE
    survival
    evasion
    1st Special Operations Support Squadron
    1st SOSS
    resist and escape
    parachuting and water survival training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT