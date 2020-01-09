A survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron prepare aircrew members for parachuting and water survival training at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 1, 2020. SERE specialists are experts on surviving in the most remote and hostile environments around the globe, training 1st Special Operations Wing and Air Force Special Operations Command aircrew members and high-risk-of isolation personnel to prepare for any situation, any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766076
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-UQ958-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107973975
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Commandos conduct parachuting, water survival training, by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
