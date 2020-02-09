Water Hoisting Broll

Survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron conduct rescue hoist operations near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020. SERE specialists are experts on how to survive in the most remote and hostile environments around the globe, training 1st Special Operations Wing and Air Force Special Operations Command aircrew members and high-risk-of isolation personnel to prepare for any situation, any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)
|09.02.2020
|09.03.2020 17:55
|B-Roll
|766075
|200902-F-LD599-074
|DOD_107973974
|00:01:40
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
