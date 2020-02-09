Water Hoisting Broll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766075" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron conduct rescue hoist operations near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020. SERE specialists are experts on how to survive in the most remote and hostile environments around the globe, training 1st Special Operations Wing and Air Force Special Operations Command aircrew members and high-risk-of isolation personnel to prepare for any situation, any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)