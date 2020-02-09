Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Hoisting Broll

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron conduct rescue hoist operations near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020. SERE specialists are experts on how to survive in the most remote and hostile environments around the globe, training 1st Special Operations Wing and Air Force Special Operations Command aircrew members and high-risk-of isolation personnel to prepare for any situation, any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Sere
    1SOW
    AFSOC
    Water Hoisting

