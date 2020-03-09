Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Issues Double Eagle Fitness Challenge

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve recently issues a new fitness challenge to all Soldiers within the command, due to begin Sept. 7, 2020.

    The Double Eagle Fitness (DEFIT) Challenge is a 12-week physical fitness challenge designed to promote improved physical fitness and enhanced Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) performance across the United States Army Reserve (USAR).

    To sign up go to: https://intelshare.intelink.gov/sites/usarwarriorfitt

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 17:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766073
    VIRIN: 200903-A-XI680-074
    Filename: DOD_107973932
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Issues Double Eagle Fitness Challenge, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Command Sergeant Major
    Andrew Lombardo
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    Double Eagle Fitness Challenge

