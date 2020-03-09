Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Issues Double Eagle Fitness Challenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve recently issues a new fitness challenge to all Soldiers within the command, due to begin Sept. 7, 2020.



The Double Eagle Fitness (DEFIT) Challenge is a 12-week physical fitness challenge designed to promote improved physical fitness and enhanced Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) performance across the United States Army Reserve (USAR).



To sign up go to: https://intelshare.intelink.gov/sites/usarwarriorfitt