The Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve recently issues a new fitness challenge to all Soldiers within the command, due to begin Sept. 7, 2020.
The Double Eagle Fitness (DEFIT) Challenge is a 12-week physical fitness challenge designed to promote improved physical fitness and enhanced Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) performance across the United States Army Reserve (USAR).
To sign up go to: https://intelshare.intelink.gov/sites/usarwarriorfitt
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 17:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766073
|VIRIN:
|200903-A-XI680-074
|Filename:
|DOD_107973932
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Issues Double Eagle Fitness Challenge, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT