Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warbirds Honor WWII Veterans On 75th Anniversary of VJ Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    This video production, which aired before WWII-era aircraft known as the Warbirds performed a flyover of Pearl Harbor on the 7th Anniversary of VJ Day and the end of WWII, explains the significance of the Warbirds and their connection to history. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766066
    VIRIN: 200902-N-RT381-006
    Filename: DOD_107973834
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warbirds Honor WWII Veterans On 75th Anniversary of VJ Day, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    heritage
    aircraft
    history
    wwii
    world war two
    warbirds
    vj day
    warplanes
    salutetheirservice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT