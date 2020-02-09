Warbirds Honor WWII Veterans On 75th Anniversary of VJ Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video production, which aired before WWII-era aircraft known as the Warbirds performed a flyover of Pearl Harbor on the 7th Anniversary of VJ Day and the end of WWII, explains the significance of the Warbirds and their connection to history. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)