This video production, which aired before WWII-era aircraft known as the Warbirds performed a flyover of Pearl Harbor on the 7th Anniversary of VJ Day and the end of WWII, explains the significance of the Warbirds and their connection to history. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766066
|VIRIN:
|200902-N-RT381-006
|Filename:
|DOD_107973834
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warbirds Honor WWII Veterans On 75th Anniversary of VJ Day, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT