Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion convoy out from Stonyford, California to spike camps where they will combat wildfires Sept. 3, 2020. The 14th BEB is deployed to California, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they will work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766059
|VIRIN:
|200903-A-JW296-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107973800
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|STONYFORD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 14th BEB leave for spike camps to fight California wildfires, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
