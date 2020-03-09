14th BEB leave for spike camps to fight California wildfires

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion convoy out from Stonyford, California to spike camps where they will combat wildfires Sept. 3, 2020. The 14th BEB is deployed to California, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they will work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)