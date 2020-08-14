Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    375 AMW Mission video

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    See why the 375th Air Mobility Wing is the Air Force's "Showcase Wing."

    Scott Air Force Base
    375 AMW
    Wing Mission Video
    Elevating Others

