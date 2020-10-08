Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting AAID visits with FBO’s in Beirut

    BEIRUT, LEBANON

    08.10.2020

    BEIRUT, Lebanon (Aug. 10, 2020) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa visits with several Faith-based Organizations (FBO) in Beirut, Lebanon after a recent explosion damaged the industrial harbor of the city. FBOs deliver a substantial percentage of the health services in some developing countries, and USAID strives to work with those organizations in an effort to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon in their time of need.
    Video Credit: Michelle Rustom

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:42
    Category: Briefings
    Location: BEIRUT, LB 
    TAGS

    Assistance
    Beirut
    Lebanon
    Humanitarian
    USAID
    Relief
    FBO

