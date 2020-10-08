Acting AAID visits with FBO’s in Beirut

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BEIRUT, Lebanon (Aug. 10, 2020) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa visits with several Faith-based Organizations (FBO) in Beirut, Lebanon after a recent explosion damaged the industrial harbor of the city. FBOs deliver a substantial percentage of the health services in some developing countries, and USAID strives to work with those organizations in an effort to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon in their time of need.

Video Credit: Michelle Rustom