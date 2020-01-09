Emergency Management Feature

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicole Schultz, an emergency management journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, explains emergency management’s role in the 1st Special Operations Wing mission at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 1, 2020. The 1st SOCES emergency management office ensures the base is prepared for any hazards that may pose threat to the installation and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)
