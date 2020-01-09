Emergency Management Feature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicole Schultz, an emergency management journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, explains emergency management’s role in the 1st Special Operations Wing mission at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 1, 2020. The 1st SOCES emergency management office ensures the base is prepared for any hazards that may pose threat to the installation and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)