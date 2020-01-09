Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicole Schultz, an emergency management journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, explains emergency management’s role in the 1st Special Operations Wing mission at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 1, 2020. The 1st SOCES emergency management office ensures the base is prepared for any hazards that may pose threat to the installation and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766044
    VIRIN: 200901-F-LD599-849
    Filename: DOD_107973520
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Management Feature, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

