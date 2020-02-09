The Army leverages regional expertise and facilities to accelerate the discovery, innovation and transition of science and technology through its strategic partnerships.
Working together to solve the Army’s current and future challenges, researchers at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory and their academic partners at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Kostas Research Institute at Northeastern University, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and industry partners Veloxint and PPG recently discussed their research and innovation activities in a promotional video.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766038
|VIRIN:
|200902-A-A1908-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107973452
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARL Northeast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army partnership links worldwide scientific community
LEAVE A COMMENT