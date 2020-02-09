Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARL Northeast

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Research Laboratory

    The Army leverages regional expertise and facilities to accelerate the discovery, innovation and transition of science and technology through its strategic partnerships.

    Working together to solve the Army’s current and future challenges, researchers at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory and their academic partners at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Kostas Research Institute at Northeastern University, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and industry partners Veloxint and PPG recently discussed their research and innovation activities in a promotional video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MD, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army partnership links worldwide scientific community

