1st Special Operations Medical Group COVID-19 self-test instructional video

Air Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Medical Group demonstrate how to perform a self-test for coronavirus disease 2019 at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The self-test kit utilizes a swab to collect saliva samples to efficiently and easily detect COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)
