    1st Special Operations Medical Group COVID-19 self-test instructional video

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang and Senior Airman Dennis Spain

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Medical Group demonstrate how to perform a self-test for coronavirus disease 2019 at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The self-test kit utilizes a swab to collect saliva samples to efficiently and easily detect COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766037
    VIRIN: 200820-F-UB429-565
    Filename: DOD_107973438
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Special Operations Medical Group COVID-19 self-test instructional video, by A1C Nathan LeVang and SrA Dennis Spain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Hurlburt Field
    1 SOW
    1 SOMDG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

