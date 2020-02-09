A KC-135 Stratotanker air refuels a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, on Sept. 2, 2020. The Bomber Task Force Europe rotations enables B-52 bombers to conduct theater integration and training with NATO allies and other partners, as well as with other U.S. Air Force and joint units to enhance bomber interoperability in the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)
|09.02.2020
|09.03.2020 14:31
|B-Roll
|766035
|200902-F-LG053-7001
|DOD_107973427
|00:01:28
|FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
This work, KC-135 Air Refuels the 5th Bomb Wing B-52H Stratofortress, by SrA Xavier Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
