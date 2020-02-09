KC-135 Air Refuels the 5th Bomb Wing B-52H Stratofortress

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135 Stratotanker air refuels a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, on Sept. 2, 2020. The Bomber Task Force Europe rotations enables B-52 bombers to conduct theater integration and training with NATO allies and other partners, as well as with other U.S. Air Force and joint units to enhance bomber interoperability in the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)