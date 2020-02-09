Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Air Refuels the 5th Bomb Wing B-52H Stratofortress

    FAIRFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A KC-135 Stratotanker air refuels a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, on Sept. 2, 2020. The Bomber Task Force Europe rotations enables B-52 bombers to conduct theater integration and training with NATO allies and other partners, as well as with other U.S. Air Force and joint units to enhance bomber interoperability in the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)

    

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766035
    VIRIN: 200902-F-LG053-7001
    Filename: DOD_107973427
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    

    U. S. Air Force
    England
    Charleston AFB
    USNORTHCOM
    US Air Force
    USAF
    North Dakota
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Minot Air Force Base
    23rd Bomb Squadron
    5th Bomb Wing
    B-52H Stratofortress
    integrated
    Royal Air Force Fairford
    XAVIERNAVARRO
    Bomber Task Force 20-4
    NATO 1CTCS

