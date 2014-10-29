This We'll Defend are the words that encapsulate the ideals of the United States Army. It was first used by the war office of the continental congress during the American Revolutionary War in 1778 and it has been our guiding motto for over 200 years.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2014
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 15:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|766025
|VIRIN:
|141029-A-JU563-973
|Filename:
|DOD_107973283
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, This We'll Defend, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT