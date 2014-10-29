Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    This We'll Defend

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2014

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    This We'll Defend are the words that encapsulate the ideals of the United States Army. It was first used by the war office of the continental congress during the American Revolutionary War in 1778 and it has been our guiding motto for over 200 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2014
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766025
    VIRIN: 141029-A-JU563-973
    Filename: DOD_107973283
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This We'll Defend, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CAPE
    Army
    Army Profession
    Living the Army Ethic
    This We&#39
    ll Defend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT