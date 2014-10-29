video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This We'll Defend are the words that encapsulate the ideals of the United States Army. It was first used by the war office of the continental congress during the American Revolutionary War in 1778 and it has been our guiding motto for over 200 years.