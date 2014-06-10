Living the Army Ethic - Why and How We Serve

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766024" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As Army Professionals, we fulfill distinctive roles as honorable servants of the nation as competent military experts and as committed stewards of our profession. And by taking our solemn oath, we voluntarily incur an extraordinary moral obligation inherent in our identity as Trusted Army Professionals. This obligation is inspired and motivated by the Army Ethic.



The Army Ethic defines the moral principles that guide us in the conduct of our missions performance of duty and all aspects of our lives.



The Army Ethic is the heart of our shared professional identity, our sense of who we are, and why and how we serve the American people. This is why we live the Army Ethic.