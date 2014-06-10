Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living the Army Ethic - Why and How We Serve

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2014

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    As Army Professionals, we fulfill distinctive roles as honorable servants of the nation as competent military experts and as committed stewards of our profession. And by taking our solemn oath, we voluntarily incur an extraordinary moral obligation inherent in our identity as Trusted Army Professionals. This obligation is inspired and motivated by the Army Ethic.

    The Army Ethic defines the moral principles that guide us in the conduct of our missions performance of duty and all aspects of our lives.

    The Army Ethic is the heart of our shared professional identity, our sense of who we are, and why and how we serve the American people. This is why we live the Army Ethic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2014
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:21
    Category: Interviews
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
