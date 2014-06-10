Living the Army Ethic - Why and How We Serve

As Army Professionals, we fulfill distinctive roles as honorable servants of the nation as competent military experts and as committed stewards of our profession. And by taking our solemn oath, we voluntarily incur an extraordinary moral obligation inherent in our identity as Trusted Army Professionals. This obligation is inspired and motivated by the Army Ethic.
The Army Ethic defines the moral principles that guide us in the conduct of our missions performance of duty and all aspects of our lives.
The Army Ethic is the heart of our shared professional identity, our sense of who we are, and why and how we serve the American people. This is why we live the Army Ethic.
