Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stand Strong- The Effects of Combat on the Army Professional A Leaders Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2014

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    SSG John Diem served in the 101st Airborne Division’s 502nd Infantry Regiment and deployed four times during his 11 years in this unit.

    He is sharing his story to help others understand and effectively deal with combat stress.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2014
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 15:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766023
    VIRIN: 141006-A-JU563-776
    Filename: DOD_107973281
    Length: 00:25:09
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stand Strong- The Effects of Combat on the Army Professional A Leaders Perspective, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat
    Stress
    Leader
    CAPE
    Military
    Army
    Army Profession
    Center For The Army Profession And Ethic
    SSG John Diem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT