Stand Strong- The Effects of Combat on the Army Professional A Leaders Perspective

SSG John Diem served in the 101st Airborne Division’s 502nd Infantry Regiment and deployed four times during his 11 years in this unit.



He is sharing his story to help others understand and effectively deal with combat stress.