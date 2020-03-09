Learn about the Air Force Civilian Employee Assistance Program with Adam Skibell, field consultant, as he talks about the counseling, finance, childcare and other benefits it offers to DoD civilian employees.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 13:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|766014
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-TW304-131
|Filename:
|DOD_107973243
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Civilian Employee Assistance Program & You, by Griffin Swartzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT