    Air Force Civilian Employee Assistance Program & You

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Griffin Swartzell 

    21st Space Wing

    Learn about the Air Force Civilian Employee Assistance Program with Adam Skibell, field consultant, as he talks about the counseling, finance, childcare and other benefits it offers to DoD civilian employees.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 766014
    VIRIN: 200903-F-TW304-131
    Filename: DOD_107973243
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Civilian Employee Assistance Program & You, by Griffin Swartzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

