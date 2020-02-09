Army Medicine Suicide Prevention Week

Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough, U.S. Army Medical Command, discuss Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week.
