    AT4 firing

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2018

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Members of the 1-106th Cavalry firing AT4 on Range 19 at Fort McCoy Wisconsin.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2018
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766008
    VIRIN: 181020-A-JH094-1001
    Filename: DOD_107973178
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AT4 firing, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy MVI
    AT4 firing
    1-106th Cav

