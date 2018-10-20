Members of the 1-106th Cavalry firing AT4 on Range 19 at Fort McCoy Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766008
|VIRIN:
|181020-A-JH094-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107973178
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AT4 firing, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT