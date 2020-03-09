Around the Air Force AFN version w/ slate: Accelerate Change or Lose

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766004" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today’s look Around the Air Force features a look at Chief of Staff of The Air Force General C.Q Brown’s strategic approach for air force success focused on acceleration of change in order to remain the most dominant and respected Air Force in the world.