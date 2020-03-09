Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force AFN version w/ slate: Accelerate Change or Lose

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sara Voigt 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force features a look at Chief of Staff of The Air Force General C.Q Brown’s strategic approach for air force success focused on acceleration of change in order to remain the most dominant and respected Air Force in the world.

    

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    

