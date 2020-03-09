Today’s look Around the Air Force features a look at Chief of Staff of The Air Force General C.Q Brown’s strategic approach for air force success focused on acceleration of change in order to remain the most dominant and respected Air Force in the world.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 12:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766004
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-UD206-978
|Filename:
|DOD_107973074
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
This work, Around the Air Force AFN version w/ slate: Accelerate Change or Lose, by SSgt Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
