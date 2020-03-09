Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands: Tribute

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    conduct artillery live-fire training at Mount Bundey, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 7, 2020. They fired nine projectiles to honor fallen comrades.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765976
    VIRIN: 200824-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_107973004
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy All Hands: Tribute, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailor
    Training
    MAGTF
    LCE
    ADF
    MRFD
    Indopacific
    NT

