    Trusted Counsel Part 1

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2013

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    A few months back a friend of mine had recently returned from deployment. When I first got here — brand new to the Army; never been to a post before — I relied heavily on him just simple for things like, 'Where's the PX?' 'Where's the shoppette?' 'Where can I go for this?' 'How do I clear this?' He also helped me get my uniform squared away on my ASU's and things of that nature. So as far as I was concerned, he was somebody I could trust and follow.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trusted Counsel Part 1, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

