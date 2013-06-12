Trusted Counsel Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A few months back a friend of mine had recently returned from deployment. When I first got here — brand new to the Army; never been to a post before — I relied heavily on him just simple for things like, 'Where's the PX?' 'Where's the shoppette?' 'Where can I go for this?' 'How do I clear this?' He also helped me get my uniform squared away on my ASU's and things of that nature. So as far as I was concerned, he was somebody I could trust and follow.