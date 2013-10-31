Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2013

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    W. Joe Kirby has been working more than 34 years as an Army Civilian at Ft. Sill. His jobs have included work with audio-visual and motion pictures, television, IVD technology, interactive coursework coordination, web-based technology etc. Prior to his time, Mr. Kirby had no military background due to a medical disqualification. However, he has continued to work in civil service positions as his contribution to the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2013
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 13:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765964
    VIRIN: 131031-A-JU563-954
    Filename: DOD_107972959
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Principled Evaluation Part 1, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

