Principled Evaluation Part 1

W. Joe Kirby has been working more than 34 years as an Army Civilian at Ft. Sill. His jobs have included work with audio-visual and motion pictures, television, IVD technology, interactive coursework coordination, web-based technology etc. Prior to his time, Mr. Kirby had no military background due to a medical disqualification. However, he has continued to work in civil service positions as his contribution to the Army.