    Cover of Darkness Part 2

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2013

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    In 2003, Jerry Tucker—a squad leader in Iraq—is tasked with a mission to establish security at a compound south of Fallujah. As the mission progressed, 1SG Tucker and his Soldiers encountered a different scenario than intelligence had prepared them for.

    This work, Cover of Darkness Part 2, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

