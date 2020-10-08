Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Army Voting PSA

    FT. KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army, and Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams, Sergeant Major for The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army, launch the 2020 Army Voting Campaign.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 11:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765949
    VIRIN: 200810-A-SB830-001
    Filename: DOD_107972932
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Army Voting PSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Voting
    Vote
    Elections
    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    Absentee Ballot

