Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army, and Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams, Sergeant Major for The Adjutant General of the U.S. Army, launch the 2020 Army Voting Campaign.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 11:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765949
|VIRIN:
|200810-A-SB830-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107972932
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FT. KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Army Voting PSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
