    Rail Operation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2018

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy locomotive EMD-GP10 operated by a rail crew of three are moving loaded cars with vehicles into position for shipment back to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina from Fort McCoy Wisconsin.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2018
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765913
    VIRIN: 180131-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_107972843
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rail Operation, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Rail Operation
    Fort McCoy MVI

