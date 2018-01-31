Fort McCoy locomotive EMD-GP10 operated by a rail crew of three are moving loaded cars with vehicles into position for shipment back to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina from Fort McCoy Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765913
|VIRIN:
|180131-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107972843
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rail Operation, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT